Angeloni, Anne

Anne Ramunni Angeloni, 97, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home with her daughter by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Deacon Carmine A. Angeloni. Anne was born in New Haven on April 23, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Vito and Marietta Panachouli Ramunni. A graduate of the former Commercial High School, New Haven, Anne had worked for the former Washington Flower Shop of North Haven. She enjoyed making beautiful clothes, knitting afghans, arranging flowers and making the most awesome soups on earth. But what she loved making the most was friends. She loved everybody and everybody loved her. Everyone became her friend, the firemen who came out to remove water from the basement, all the children in the grocery store! Mom held hands, she would touch an arm, she loved hugs – hello, goodbye, thank you, and for no reason. Mother of Carmine L. Angeloni, Paul F. Angeloni and Mary Lou Angeloni. Grandmother of Catherine Anne (Joshua Evan) Helfand and Mark D. Angeloni (Ana). Great-grandmother of Jack Riley Helfand and Julianna Rose Helfand. Predeceased by brothers Angelo and Frank Ramunni, and a sister Antoinette Downing.

The family would like to thank both Primecare Companion Care, and VITAS Home Hospice, companies who loved mom almost as much as we do.

The visiting hours will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register from June 20 to June 23, 2019