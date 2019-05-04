Carrano, Anne

Anne Carrano, formerly of East Haven and Bridgeport, died at Branford Hills Health Care on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Patrick Carrano. She was the mother of Matthew Carrano (Carol Trager) of Belmont, MA. She was the sister of Helen Wallace of North Haven and Stephen Cigich of Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Linden and Catherine MacLachlan and her brother Joseph Cigich. Anne was born in Branford on March 30, 1918, a daughter of Matthew and Anna Cigich. She was an office worker for the Holland-Steinbach Company in Bridgeport for many years. She loved to crochet and made many prayer shawls over the years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Pompeii Church in East Haven where she was a member of the ladies guild. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Branford Hills Health Care and Vitas Hospice for all the care they gave to Anne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 at Our Lady of Pompeii Church of St. Pio Parish in East Haven. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call Monday from 4-6 P.M. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Branford Hills Health Care Memorial Trust, 189 Alps Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019