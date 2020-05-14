Anne Clement
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clement, Anne
Anne Campbell Clement died peacefully in her sleep at home in Chester, CT on May 9th. Five family members were at her bedside while others were present via Zoom. She was the daughter of Charles Soutter Campbell and Mary Lathrop Abbe Campbell.
She grew up in New Haven, CT and attended The Foote School there and Chatham Hall in Chatham, VA.
In 1944, she married Stuart Holmes Clement, Jr. They were married for 70 years before his death in 2015.
After the war, they lived in Hamden, CT and New York City before moving to Rye, NY in the early 1950s where they raised their children. In 1988, they moved to Old Saybrook, CT and in 2000, to Chester, CT where she resided until her death. She was an active member of her many communities and was adored by all who knew her.
She is survived by five of her six children, Anne Clement Haddad, Jane Campbell Clement, Mary Abbe Clement Stein, Pamela Bush Clement Ianello and Stuart Holmes Clement III. Her youngest, Charles Soutter Campbell Clement, died suddenly in February. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Tanya Clement Haddad, Jennifer Haddad Mosher, Toufic (Theo) Charles Haddad, San Charles Haddad, Elizabeth Victoria Haddad Icyda, John Ellsworth Stein, Jr., Peter Russell Clement Stein, Anne Campbell Stein Tatro, Molly Hackett and Jefferson C. Clement as well as five great-grandchildren, Elias S. Mosher, Ephraim C Mosher, Alban L. Mosher, Blair Haddad and Wesley W. Haddad.
She is missed by all who knew her and remembered fondly. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawley Lincoln Memorial
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-787-4101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved