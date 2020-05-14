Clement, Anne

Anne Campbell Clement died peacefully in her sleep at home in Chester, CT on May 9th. Five family members were at her bedside while others were present via Zoom. She was the daughter of Charles Soutter Campbell and Mary Lathrop Abbe Campbell.

She grew up in New Haven, CT and attended The Foote School there and Chatham Hall in Chatham, VA.

In 1944, she married Stuart Holmes Clement, Jr. They were married for 70 years before his death in 2015.

After the war, they lived in Hamden, CT and New York City before moving to Rye, NY in the early 1950s where they raised their children. In 1988, they moved to Old Saybrook, CT and in 2000, to Chester, CT where she resided until her death. She was an active member of her many communities and was adored by all who knew her.

She is survived by five of her six children, Anne Clement Haddad, Jane Campbell Clement, Mary Abbe Clement Stein, Pamela Bush Clement Ianello and Stuart Holmes Clement III. Her youngest, Charles Soutter Campbell Clement, died suddenly in February. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Tanya Clement Haddad, Jennifer Haddad Mosher, Toufic (Theo) Charles Haddad, San Charles Haddad, Elizabeth Victoria Haddad Icyda, John Ellsworth Stein, Jr., Peter Russell Clement Stein, Anne Campbell Stein Tatro, Molly Hackett and Jefferson C. Clement as well as five great-grandchildren, Elias S. Mosher, Ephraim C Mosher, Alban L. Mosher, Blair Haddad and Wesley W. Haddad.

She is missed by all who knew her and remembered fondly. Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial



