Anne E. Lauro
1939 - 2020
Lauro, Anne E.
Anne E. Lauro, 80, of West Haven passed away on October 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Anne was born in New Haven on November 5, 1939 daughter of the late Alphonse and Angelina Fizzina Lauro. Loving aunt of Joann (William Griffin) Pearson and Bobbie Laudicina all of West Haven and Marie Gilmore of Bethany. Sister of the late Rae Laudicina. Prior to her retirement Anne was a clerk at the Sports Haven of New Haven.
Family and friends are invited to an inurnment of ashes on THURSDAY afternoon in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery at 1:00. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Anne's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Inurnment
01:00 PM
Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
