Lauro, Anne E.Anne E. Lauro, 80, of West Haven passed away on October 24, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Anne was born in New Haven on November 5, 1939 daughter of the late Alphonse and Angelina Fizzina Lauro. Loving aunt of Joann (William Griffin) Pearson and Bobbie Laudicina all of West Haven and Marie Gilmore of Bethany. Sister of the late Rae Laudicina. Prior to her retirement Anne was a clerk at the Sports Haven of New Haven.Family and friends are invited to an inurnment of ashes on THURSDAY afternoon in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery at 1:00. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven.