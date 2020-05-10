Furtak, Anne
Anne Furtak died Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 84. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. For full obituary please go to
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.