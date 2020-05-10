Anne Furtak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Furtak, Anne
Anne Furtak died Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 84. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. For full obituary please go to
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved