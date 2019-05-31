Ferris, Anne Jussel

Anne Jussel Ferris, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday May 24, 2019 at the Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on January 19, 1932 to the late Stephen J. Jussel and Helen M. Woodruff. Dear and beloved wife of 61 years to Henry W. Ferris, Jr. currently of Natick, MA. (formerly Madison, CT). Loving mother of Jeffrey S. Ferris and his wife Caroline of Kennebunk, Maine and Valerie A. Rector and her husband Greg of Framingham, MA. Anne graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy in Philadelphia. She worked in New York City, and after marrying, lived in New Jersey; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Chicago; and Connecticut where she made her home for forty-five years first in Deep River then Madison. She was a legal secretary for Wiggin and Dana in New Haven. She owned and operated Ferris Art Center in Guilford for seven years. Anne loved classical music and singing. She was a devoted member of Cappella Cantorum as well as a founding member of Con Brio. She participated in the Berkshire Choral Festival for years. Anne was a volunteer at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford in the 1980's, and for years was an active member of St. George's parish in Guilford. She enjoyed the company of and conversation with her book club friends, a good day on the beach and in her younger years spent time drawing and painting. Anne's warmth, sensitivity, generosity and compassion will be remembered by those whom she loved. She was completely devoted to her family. She is survived by three grandchildren: Melissa and Alex Ferris of Kennebunk, ME and Elena Rector of Framingham, MA. Anne also leaves behind eight siblings: Katherine Sweeney, Arthur Jussel, Ursula Limpert, Pete Jussel, Chris Jussel, David Jussel, Paul Jussel and Alice Nichols, as well as many nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank all the staff at Whitney Place and Beaumont Skilled Nursing in Natick, MA for their compassionate care and kindness to Anne. A memorial service for Anne will be held in Guilford, Connecticut at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Henry W. Ferris, 74 Angelica Drive, Framingham, MA 01701. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation in Anne's memory to Connecticut Hospice in Branford, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com Published in Shoreline Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary