Mahoney, Anne L.

Anne L. Mahoney of Branford died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Anne was born October 12, 1942 in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Edward and Louise Adan Mahoney. She graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1964, and received her master's degree from Boston State Teachers College. Anne loved working with little children. She taught one year in Stoughton, MA and 25 years in North Haven, CT. After retiring from teaching, she did volunteer work at Mary T. Murphy School in Branford and taught CCD at St. Mary Church in Branford. Anne is survived by her sister Ellen Bonhote of Mansfield, MA and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother George Mahoney. Anne was blessed with many wonderful friends.

Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Saturday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish at 10:00. Burial to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Visitation prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405, or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019