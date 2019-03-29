|
Avitable, Anne M.
Anne M. Avitable, 93, a longtime resident of New Haven, died peacefully March 18, 2019. Ms. Avitable was born in New Haven March 9, 1926 a daughter of the late Ferdinando and Elena Pirodi Avitable. She worked for Seamless Rubber for many years before retiring to care for her family. Anne was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Hobart, Fred, Edward, Carmen, and Gennaro (Gene) Avitable; and her sisters Jennie Stella, Antoinette Ruotolo, and Eleanor Avitable.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saint's Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2019