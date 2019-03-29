New Haven Register Obituaries
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
80 Taylor Ave.
East Haven, CT
Anne M. Avitable


Avitable, Anne M.
Anne M. Avitable, 93, a longtime resident of New Haven, died peacefully March 18, 2019. Ms. Avitable was born in New Haven March 9, 1926 a daughter of the late Ferdinando and Elena Pirodi Avitable. She worked for Seamless Rubber for many years before retiring to care for her family. Anne was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Hobart, Fred, Edward, Carmen, and Gennaro (Gene) Avitable; and her sisters Jennie Stella, Antoinette Ruotolo, and Eleanor Avitable.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saint's Cemetery. The Celentano Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2019
