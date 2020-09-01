Cubellotti, Anne M.With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Anne M. Cubellotti of West Haven who left us on Saturday morning, August 29, 2020. Anne was born on April 3, 1940 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Paul Crissey and Cecilia (nee' Ettore) Manson. Anne touched many lives with her kindness, compassion and respect for others. She loved her family tremendously and her love was never doubted by anyone. Around the holidays, Anne baked hundreds of cookies and anyone who had the pleasure of tasting them will agree that they were better than those of even the best Italian bakery. Unfortunately, no one has been able to replicate her signature chocolate chip cookies. Anne had a passion for animals from the squirrels and birds in her yard to the elephants, lions and tigers on Animal Planet. She especially loved her cat "Samie" and her parrot "Sporty." In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Crissey, her beloved twin brother, Richard Crissey, her sister, Joan Stampler, and her son, Frederick Apuzzo. She is survived by her husband, friend and soulmate, John Cubellotti, who she absolutely adored. She is also survived by her daughter, Michelle Demezzo, her son, Jeffery Apuzzo, her sisters, Barbara Nolan, Pam McCabe and Jacqueline Barron, her brothers, John Crissey and David Crissey, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Connecticut Hospice, Dina Mooney and Anne's longtime physician and friend, Dr. Marlene Shute. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may consider a donation to Connecticut Hospice, Branford, Connecticut, in memory of Anne.Visitation will take place on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. John the XXIII Parish, at Church of St. Louis. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Social distancing and masks are required. To leave a message for Anne's family, please visit