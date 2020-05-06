Anne Marie Criscuolo
CRISCUOLO, ANNE MARIE
Anne Marie Falanga Criscuolo, 88, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Regency House, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Biagio "Benjamin" Criscuolo. Anne Marie was born in New Haven on May 8, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Luzzi Falanga. She had worked as a processor for Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for many years. Anne Marie was a longtime member of the Red Hatter's. She enjoyed art, especially painting with watercolors, playing mah-jongg, and most of all spending time with her family who she loved unconditionally. Loving mother of Anthony (Diane) Criscuolo, Benjamin (Jody) Criscuolo, Christopher (Margaret) Criscuolo, David (Eda) Criscuolo and Eugene (fiancé Nicole Nutcher) Criscuolo. Grandmother of Daniel (Danielle), Jacklyn, Alex, Stephanie (Andrew), Samantha, Joseph, Michael, and Rebecca. Great-grandmother of Sofia, Isabella, Austin, Ellie, and Jacob. Also survived by two step grandchildren Brooke (Darrell) and Ashley (Christopher). The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the entire staff at the Regency House for their care and compassion.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 6, 2020.
