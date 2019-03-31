New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne P. Crosby


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne P. Crosby Obituary
Crosby, Anne P.
Anne P. Crosby, 80, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Twin Maples Health Care. She was born in New Haven on May 13, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Christian and Petra Rasmussen Lunding. Mother of Laura Boileau (fiancé Tony Malerba) and Kevin Crosby (Tania). Grandmother of Cody, Tyler and Hunter Boileau and Zachary and Alena Crosby. Also survived by her former husband Norbert Crosby.
A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Monday evening at 6:00. The visiting hours will be from 4 until time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Twin Maples Health Care, 809R New Haven Road, Durham, CT 06422. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now