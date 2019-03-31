|
Crosby, Anne P.
Anne P. Crosby, 80, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Twin Maples Health Care. She was born in New Haven on May 13, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Christian and Petra Rasmussen Lunding. Mother of Laura Boileau (fiancé Tony Malerba) and Kevin Crosby (Tania). Grandmother of Cody, Tyler and Hunter Boileau and Zachary and Alena Crosby. Also survived by her former husband Norbert Crosby.
A funeral service will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Monday evening at 6:00. The visiting hours will be from 4 until time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Twin Maples Health Care, 809R New Haven Road, Durham, CT 06422. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019