Anne Raccio
1929 - 2020
Raccio, Anne
Anne Brasile Raccio, 90, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to Angelo Raccio. Anne was born on Wooster Street, New Haven on December 3, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Branca Brasile. She worked for the former A.C. Gilberts, the former Oslo Controls and later for Anthem Blue Cross. She was a parishioner of St. Therese Church, North Haven where she was a member of its Ladies Guild and taught catechism for 48 years. Anne was a member of the North Haven Senior Center where she enjoyed line dancing and had worked the voting polls in town. North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda presented Anne with the "Key to the Town" Mother of Diane Forth Raccio (David Tanguay), Stephen A. Raccio (Elaine) and Barbara Kovacs (Gregory). Sister of Gaetano Brasile (Grace), Anthony Brasile (Roseanne) and the late Gerald and Alfred Brasile, Jr. Sister-in-law of Patricia Brasile, Nicholas Raccio and Joanne Broga (Richard). Also survived by ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Saturday morning, Nov. 14th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery.
www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2020.
