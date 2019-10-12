Home

LIMAURO, ANNE T. 11/13/1942 - 10/12/2006 In Loving Memory of My Wife Who Passed Away 13 Years Ago Today. If I could have one lifetime wish and a dream that could come true, I would pray to God with all my heart just to see and speak with you. A thousand words won't bring you back, and I know this because I tried; neither will a million tears, I know, because I cried. You left behind my broken heart and precious memories too. I never wanted memories, I only wanted you. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS, VIN.
Published in New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2019
