Anne Teresa (Milano) Purcell
Purcell, Anne Teresa Milano
Anne Teresa Milano Purcell passed away peacefully at home on August 18th at the age of 86. Born in New Haven, CT to the late Anthony and Rose (Graziano) Milano. Anne was committed to education and worked at Indian Neck School, Branford Intermediate School, and for the Branford Board of Education until 1991. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with friends and family and was always up for an adventure. Anne was an avid reader and loved to cook. She shared her love of food with her daughters and grandchildren, who will carry on the tradition of her most beloved recipes. Above all, Anne loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Anne, the center of our family, with her gentle heart and beautiful smile, will be greatly missed.
Survived by her husband of 66 years, Timothy F. Purcell Jr., her daughters Anita Tarwater, Nancy Purcell, Sharon Purcell (Robert Naviasky), Cynthia Purcell (Rodney Winchell); and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sisters, Diane Andree and Rosalie Milano, as well as her son-in-law Doyle Tarwater. The family will hold a graveside service at St. Agnes Cemetery on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m.; all are welcome to join in this celebration of Anne's life. Please visit www.wsclancy.com to leave a message of condolence for the family. Donations in Anne's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzheimersassociation.org.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
