Ulrich, Anne
Anne Veronica Malarkey Ulrich passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by family after being serenaded with her favorite songs by her son Stephen's guitar. A devoted mother and a uniquely centered person, known for her intellect and dry sense of humor, she provided encouragement and inspiration to all.
Betty Anne, as she was lovingly known to her family, was born in Brooklyn on April 4, 1925, the fourth of six children born to Josephine Purdy and John James Malarkey. The family moved to New Haven in 1929 and eventually settled in Woodmont. She graduated from Milford High School Class of 43, married George Alden Ulrich in 1948. She leaves behind four of her five children, Catherine Connorton of Orange, CT, George A. of Winsted, CT, Michael J. of Orange, CT, and Stephen A., of Jersey City, NJ and twelve grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 1992 and son David Conrad in 2017.
A memorial is planned for the Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meetinghouse Lane, Orange, CT 06477 at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2019