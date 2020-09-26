Bonci, Anne V.Anne Vivian (Maselli) Bonci, age 64, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Dean Bonci. Born in New Haven on October 11,1955, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Doris (Borsari) Maselli. Anne was the devoted mother of Matthew and Eric Bonci of West Haven. She is survived by her brother, Mark (Cynthia) Maselli of Hamden, and sister Lois Maselli-Votto (Robert Votto) of North Haven. She also leaves brother-in-law, Glenn Bonci, sister-in-law, Joan Ronnenkamp, and nephew, Bennett Bonci of Seattle, WA. She is predeceased by her cherished daughter, Renee Bonci. Anne grew up in Hamden, graduating from Hamden High School in 1973. She has worked as a medical assistant at the pediatric practice of Dr. Sydney Spiesel and Dr. Christine Butler, in Woodbridge for the past 27 years. Anne will be remembered for her unending compassion, kindness, generosity and incredible sense of humor, as well as her love for her dachshunds, Cocoa and Nora, who were her constant companions. Her open heart and open arms will be missed by many.Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9-10:30am at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning in Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd, Orange, CT at 11am. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory to Discovery The Cure, Ruth Ann Ornstein, Yale School of Medicine, Dept. of Ob/Gyn and Reproductive Sciences, P.O. Box 208063, New Haven, CT 06520. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at