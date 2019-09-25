|
|
Davis, Anne V.
Anne V. Davis, 60, of Orange, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. Anne was born in New Haven on August 24, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela Constantino Carangelo. She had worked as a Legal Assistant at Subway World Headquarters, Milford. Anne was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Church, New Haven and every year looked forward to working its feast and also was a "Santa's Helper" for the Orange Volunteer Fire Department. She was also a member of the Community Emergency Response Team "CERT." Mother of Michael Davis. Sister of Carl (Michele) Carangelo. Aunt of Joseph (fiancé Corrianne Dionne) Carangelo and Nicole Carangelo.
The visiting hours will be on Saturday morning from 8:00 to 9:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 70 Washington Avenue, New Haven at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019