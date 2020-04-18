|
|
Kelly, Anne V.
Anne Vachio Kelly, beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Kelly, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Branford. She leaves her two sons, Thomas E. Kelly, Jr. and Timothy F. Kelly; three grandchildren, Thomas E. Kelly III, Kim Atkins, and Christian Kelly; and her two great-grandchildren, Tanner Paul and Porter Guy Atkins. She enjoyed her visits from her great-grandchildren, her days on the golf course, and watching the Yankees. She was a member of the Catholic Charity League, a volunteer at the Hospital of St. Raphael, a member of the New Haven Country Club, and a communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford.
Funeral services are private. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020