Anne Weatherly Caudill Lewis died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was 76 years old. Anne was born and grew up in Elizabethton, TN, was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and the wife of Clifton R. (Reg) Lewis who survives. Anne and Reg celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last September. In addition to her parents, Estill L. (E.L.) and Lucy Bolton Caudill, Jr., Anne was preceded in death by her brother, Estill L. (Skip) Caudill, III.

Anne loved a challenging crossword puzzle. She was good at card games and enjoyed the movies, particularly old Hollywood musicals. She was an avid reader. Her ability to recall historical facts as well as details of life events was impressive. Anne set a high standard and she was a caring and thoughtful woman. Anne never lost her East Tennessee accent, often receiving from new acquaintances the question, "Are you from the South?" to which she would always reply, "Yes, Southern Connecticut."

Anne is survived by her children, Mitchell Armstrong Lewis and Carrie Weatherly Lewis Harris. Also surviving are a sister, Lucy Caudill Austin, sisters-in-law Frances Roesel Caudill and Kay Lewis Kennedy, and son-in-law, Richard Preston Harris. Grandchildren are Cole Dalton, Claudia Catherine and Rachel Anne Harris. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Anne will be greatly missed.

Services are not yet determined. The family suggests any donations that may be made in Anne's name be directed to the Guilford Free Library, 67 Park Street, Guilford, CT 06437.