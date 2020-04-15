|
Roseboro, Annebelle "Coot"
Annebelle "Coot" Roseboro, a longtime Derby resident currently of Shelton, passed away peacefully at Gardner Heights Health Center April 9 at the age of 93. She was the wife of over 50 years to the late Henry Roseboro Sr. Annebelle was born Dec. 17, 1927 in Society Hill, South Carolina to the late Catherine Bonaparte and Moses Jett. She was the proud mother of daughter Cynthia Roseboro of Derby and sons Henry "Bo" (Liz) Roseboro of Hartford and Steven (Darcelle) Roseboro of Long Beach, CA. She also leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted sister Janice Bonaparte-Morris of Hamden, CT. She was predeceased by a brother William "Buddy" Jett. She was the loving grandmother to Shawn, Lynette, Rodney (Charlene) Grant, Shannon, Hailey and Miles. And great-grandmother to Rodney Jr., Tasha, Shanice, Kenny and Charlese and great-great grandchildren. "Coot" as she was called, was a kind, sweet loving person, always cheerful and smiling. She was a stylish dresser as well as an excellent cook. She was a blessing to the lives of her family and friends. She was a faithful member of the Macedonia Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she served on various committees and ministries. "Coot" was also a die hard sports fan. Her favorite teams were the NY Knicks, the NY Mets and the UCONN Huskies. She was very knowledgeable about the teams and their players. A graduate of Ansonia High School, she worked at the old Naugatuck Rubber for many years before leaving to work at home in her husband's business. The family would like to thank Theresa Roseboro for her love and support throughout the years, and thank you to Gardner Heights Health Center, for the kindness showed to our loved one. She will be buried privately. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020