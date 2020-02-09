|
Jaensch, Anneliese J.
Anneliese J. Jaensch, age 95 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Henry H. Jaensch, passed away February 3, 2020 at her home. Anneliese was born in Waddensersiel, Germany, January 2, 1925, daughter of the late William and Ella Indorf Behrens. She worked as an assembler for the former Waterbury Lock of Milford for several years until her retirement. While working at Waterbury Lock, she met many lifelong friends many of whom she still enjoyed visiting with. A lover of animals, she enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the squirrels, birds, chipmunks, and turkeys. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, and donating to various charitable organizations, especially Veteran charities, Animal Charities, and . She is survived by her nephew Wolfgang and his children Diana and Gordon of Germany, her dear friends Beth Murray and her husband Dennis and their daughter Amber Hickey and her husband Jim. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers. Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service will be held during the calling hours. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020