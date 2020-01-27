|
|
Okoniewski, Annemarie (Spurzem)
Annemarie Spurzem Okoniewski of Branford died January 25, 2020 at The Hearth at Gardenside. She was the wife of Elliott Okoniewski for 61 years. Mrs. Okoniewski was born in Andernach, Germany March 22, 1938 and enjoyed traveling with her husband and being outdoors. She was a front end supervisor for First National Stores for more than 25 years before retiring. In addition to her husband she is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning in St. Stanislaus Church at 10. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Sign Annemarie's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020