SAVENELLI, ANNETTA A.
Annetta Amelia Esposito Savenelli, 79, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on June 21, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Frank P. Esposito and Roma Consorte Esposito. At 8 years old, Annetta had brain surgery from an infection in her ears. As a result of her illness and being the only girl, she was the princess of her family, according to her brothers who did her chores. The family moved from their home in the New Haven Public Housing to North Haven during Annetta's teenage years, where they settled on Montowese Aveune. Annetta married and raised her family in North Haven. As a wife, mother and daughter she would take her mother and kids on many trips to visit their family and cousins throughout Connecticut and New York. Weekly shopping at Uncle Matt's West End market, Candy from D'Amato's, getting spring water at Cousin Barney and Julia's, or visiting Cousin Louie at the barbershop was routine which taught her children the appreciation of family. And no one can forget, the D'Amato's farm which held the best memories of all of the Consorte Family reunions. Annetta drove Bus #7 for Nutile Bus Company for over 10 years and enjoyed every moment! During her last few years as bus driver, she took on a part-time job at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in North Haven working in facilities. She then started full time at Blue Cross and Blue Shield where she made many great friends. One big reason Annetta retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield was to spend more time with her grandchildren. She loved her family! Cooking and baking, sharing the tricks and tips passed down from generations in her family was something she always loved to do. A pot of sauce, stuffed bread, cold cuts, and her famous potato salad were always just minutes away! Annetta served many people at her home on Sackett Point Road, the door was always open – she would say. She served as "MA" to countless numbers of her children's friends. Her welcoming spirit and honest opinions would draw the kids there for support and guidance for whatever came their way, no matter what time of day or night. Besides cooking and baking, she would crochet, order from QVC, and most recently she became hooked on the Hallmark channel movies! But Annetta's absolute passion was Mickey Mouse. Her trips to Disney World with her family were the highlight of her life! Nothing compared to her smile as she watched her family enjoy the parks. Annetta was the loving mother of Roma Ann Savenelli Sgambato, Joseph Anthony Savenelli Jr (Dawn), and Annetta Amelia Savenelli DePino (Todd). Proud grandmother to Filomena Adriana Sgambato (John Prokop), Michael Joseph Sgambato, Lisa Marie Savenelli Feola (Mark), Mary Louise Savenelli Bishop (Evan), Joseph Anthony Savenelli III (Marissa), Ana Romanella DePino, and the late Amelia Annetta DePino. Great-grandmother to Francesca A. Feola, Connor and Molly Prokop. Sister of Anthony "Duke" Esposito Sr. and the late Frank P. Esposito and Louis Patrick Esposito. Sister-in-law to Marie Esposito, Rae Esposito, and the late Betty Esposito. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and great friends who have helped her throughout the years. The family would like to thank Whitney Manor for their daily laughs and care of their mother; Avantus Renal Dialysis for their loving care and careful watch for their mothers condition; as well as all the MICU staff at Yale-New Haven Hospital for their kindness at the end of her journey.
Family and Friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Friday Morning, October 16th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal services immediately following at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Amelia A. DePino Memorial Fund c/o 70 Ansonia Drive, North Haven, Connecticut 06473. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com