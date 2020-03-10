New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
26 Edwards St.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
26 Edwards St.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Annette Black


1939 - 2020
Annette Black Obituary
Black, Annette
Annette Black, 80, of New Haven, CT, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1939 in Tangerine, FL, to the late Tom Hicks and Doris Drummonds. She retired from Chroming Process of Shelton after 20 years. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Gary and Jason Black, Donald Green, Jr., Alfreda Black-Lilly and Deanna Green, all of CT; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by daughters, Annette, Pamela and Nancy Black; son-in-law, Douglas Lilly; and dear friends, Lewis Jacobs and Donald M. Green, Sr.
A celebration of her life will take place Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 26 Edwards St., Hamden, CT 06517. Friends may call Monday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Black family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2020
