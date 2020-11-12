Onofrio, Annette Caprio

Annette passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020 with family by her side. Through her late 80's Annette's hands were rarely still. She had a courageous spirit and was always willing to venture into new challenges and projects with a can do attitude.

Annette was the fourth of 8 children born to Micheal Caprio and Marie Esposito. The challenges of her early years did not define Annette, as much as her ability to rise above adversity with resilience and grace. She graduated from Grace New Haven School of Nursing in 1949. Her nursing career, of nearly 50 years, was an avocation that defined her as much as her profound love of family. She was an inspiring model of what it means to forgive easily and love unconditionally.

In 1951 Annette married Ed Onofrio. Their early life was spent in New Haven and Ansonia. In 1970 Annette and Ed moved to Madison, CT, and with their five children became active members of the shoreline community. Annette loved her gardens, her kitchen, her dear friends, extensive travel, winters in Naples, Florida, and above all - her family.

After suffering a significant stroke in May of 2016, Annette's strength of character carried her through the last four years of her life with dignity, gratitude and good humor. In spite of the challenges of living in a nursing home after her stroke, Annette managed to bring joy to all who crossed her path. Her generosity of heart was always at the ready and her final words were "I'm comfortable" and "Thank-you". She showered all those around her with a deep appreciation for the care she received in the closing chapter of her life.

Annette is survived by her husband Ed Onofrio who lives at Masonicare in Mystic, her five children, Elizabeth, Edward, Patrice, Paul and Pete, six grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many devoted nieces and nephews, her brother Micheal Caprio (Gretchen Caprio) of Dunnellon, FL, sister-in-law Frances Onofrio of New Haven and honorary 'sister' Aurie Caprio of Shelton.

The family is grateful for all of the dedicated caregivers that loved Annette through the challenges of her final years, and a special thanks is extended to Karol Onton. A celebration of Annette's life is being planned for a future date.



