Rizzolo, Annette E.
In Hamden, November 15, 2020 Annette E. Rizzolo, 78, of Hamden. Loving mother of Alfred "Kyle" Rizzolo of Hamden, sister of Michael P. Santillo of Cheshire and Phyllis Ann Reed of Carlsbad, CA. Also survived by a niece Melissa Cavaluzzi and a nephew Jonathan Santillo. Annette was born in New Haven June 18, 1942 daughter of the late Philip and Rose Vigliotti Santillo. She was a graduate of the University of CT and received her Master's Degree from Smith College. She retired from the State of CT. Dept. of Children and Families after many years. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Masks will be required by all who attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Special Olympics
CT, 2666 State St. #1 Hamden, CT. 06517.