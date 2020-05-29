Annette H. Tuccio
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tuccio, Annette H.
Annette H. Tuccio, age 101, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020, at Hewitt Health & Rehab in Shelton. She was the beloved wife of the late Sebastian Michael Tuccio. Mrs. Tuccio was born at home in Ansonia on February 27, 1919, daughter of the late Dominic and Rosa Sampiere Polisi. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed as a computer operator for Charlton Press in Derby for twenty years, until her retirement in 1972. Annette loved to cook and bake for her family and share Sunday dinners around the table. She also enjoyed traveling and each year, she and her late husband spent the winter months in Florida often visited by their grandchildren creating many memories at Walt Disney World. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia and a member of the Rosary Guild. She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Michael S. Tuccio (Debra) of Lyme, granddaughters, Shayne Seccombe (Gregg) of Seymour and Kimberly Yerrington (Matthew) of Beacon Falls, great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cameron Seccombe, Kaylee, Zackary and Madison Yerrington, a sister, Josephine Tynan of Middletown as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Augustino, Michael and Vincent Polisi and sisters, Jennie Morton and Anna Moroni. Sadly, because of the current pandemic, her funeral service and interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby will be private. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Annette's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
May 28, 2020
Mike, Shayne and Kimi. Don and I would like all of you to know out prayers are with you all. I think, by knowing all of you for a very long time, your mother/grandmother was very loved and lived a full life. I know she was loved and supported. Our condolences to all of you. Love all of you.
Carol Mastersanti
Friend
May 27, 2020
Mrs. Tuccio and my mom, Carmella Onofrio were roommates at Hewitt for a while. After they went to different rooms, I would visit my mother and see Annette. I would say hello to her and chat for a while. She was a truly lovely lady. Sadly, my mother died on 5/24/2020 of Covid. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Constance Saccone
Friend
May 27, 2020
Our Aunt Netta showed us how to live and live long. We lift up our glasses in her honor. Salute!!She plowed the way for the rest of us. She and Uncle Mike will always be in our memories. Love you Tuccio family!!
Bill Tynan
Family
May 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tuccio family but especially to our good friend and neighbor Michael. A loving son.
Adrienne and Andy
May 27, 2020
my condolences.may she rest in peace.
Gary Hupprich
May 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always . Many happy memories, family was so important to her, sending love and hugs to Michael.

jeanne and santi polis
montgomery, alabama
santi polis
Coworker
May 26, 2020
So sorry for you and your families loss Kimi... ❤
Marc Tescione
Friend
May 26, 2020
Your Mom and Dad were the greatest! They both set a example on how a family should be! I know they had a affect on my life.
Mike Maciog
Friend
May 26, 2020
rest in peace
Shayne and Kimberly : so sorry for loss of your grandmother may she rest in peace. Cherish and always
smiley robert coughlin
Friend
May 26, 2020
A life well lived my dear Aunt Rest In Peace
Dominic Polis
Family
May 26, 2020
My wonderful Aunt I will never forget her.We had the best family ever .
Yolanda Baird
Family
May 26, 2020
Thinking of you and sending our heartfelt condolences. Love & hugs!!
Kierstan, Paul, Paul & Erin Maloney
Kierstan Maloney
Family
May 26, 2020
I have wonderful memories of my Aunt Netta. I loved when she shared stories of our familys history. I remember spending time with her in Ansonia. I remember how supportive she was to me when my dad died. I last spent time with her about two years ago, and we had good conversation. She is always in my heart.
Rosa Jeanne (Polisi) Lake
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved