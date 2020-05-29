Tuccio, Annette H.
Annette H. Tuccio, age 101, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020, at Hewitt Health & Rehab in Shelton. She was the beloved wife of the late Sebastian Michael Tuccio. Mrs. Tuccio was born at home in Ansonia on February 27, 1919, daughter of the late Dominic and Rosa Sampiere Polisi. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed as a computer operator for Charlton Press in Derby for twenty years, until her retirement in 1972. Annette loved to cook and bake for her family and share Sunday dinners around the table. She also enjoyed traveling and each year, she and her late husband spent the winter months in Florida often visited by their grandchildren creating many memories at Walt Disney World. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia and a member of the Rosary Guild. She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Michael S. Tuccio (Debra) of Lyme, granddaughters, Shayne Seccombe (Gregg) of Seymour and Kimberly Yerrington (Matthew) of Beacon Falls, great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cameron Seccombe, Kaylee, Zackary and Madison Yerrington, a sister, Josephine Tynan of Middletown as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Augustino, Michael and Vincent Polisi and sisters, Jennie Morton and Anna Moroni. Sadly, because of the current pandemic, her funeral service and interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby will be private. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Annette's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Annette H. Tuccio, age 101, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020, at Hewitt Health & Rehab in Shelton. She was the beloved wife of the late Sebastian Michael Tuccio. Mrs. Tuccio was born at home in Ansonia on February 27, 1919, daughter of the late Dominic and Rosa Sampiere Polisi. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed as a computer operator for Charlton Press in Derby for twenty years, until her retirement in 1972. Annette loved to cook and bake for her family and share Sunday dinners around the table. She also enjoyed traveling and each year, she and her late husband spent the winter months in Florida often visited by their grandchildren creating many memories at Walt Disney World. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia and a member of the Rosary Guild. She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Michael S. Tuccio (Debra) of Lyme, granddaughters, Shayne Seccombe (Gregg) of Seymour and Kimberly Yerrington (Matthew) of Beacon Falls, great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cameron Seccombe, Kaylee, Zackary and Madison Yerrington, a sister, Josephine Tynan of Middletown as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Augustino, Michael and Vincent Polisi and sisters, Jennie Morton and Anna Moroni. Sadly, because of the current pandemic, her funeral service and interment in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby will be private. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Annette's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.