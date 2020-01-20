|
|
Carbone, Annette I.
Annette Izzo Carbone, 87, passed away peacefully in her home on January 14, 2020. She was born in New Haven on August 26, 1932. She was the wife of the late George M. Carbone, and the daughter of the late Anthony Izzo and Anna Acampora Izzo. Annette lived in New Haven and East Haven for most of her life; she worked in the New Haven area as a hair dresser and later worked for Kramer's as a saleswoman for 12 years. She leaves four daughters, Denise Carbone Rizzo of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Donna Rose Carbone of East Haven, Debbra Carbone Rizzo of East Haven, and Diane Carbone of New Haven. Four grandsons, George Koelle, Paul Koelle, Lucien Rizzo, and John Savo III. Three granddaughters, Krista Amato, Toni Ann Savo, and Nicole Rizzo. Three great-grandchildren, Marc Amato, William Koelle, and Siena Koelle. Brother, Joseph (Kathy) Izzo of New Haven and sister, Karen (Henry) Bergeron of New Haven. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Izzo Jr. Annette will be missed by her family who will fondly remember her for her sense of style, wit, and candor. A mass of Christian burial will be held on January 31 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Church in New Haven. Internment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020