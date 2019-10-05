New Haven Register Obituaries
Annette Lucille Bradley-Barnes


1959 - 2019
Annette Lucille Bradley-Barnes Obituary
Bradley-Barnes, Annette Lucille
Annette "Nette" Lucille Bradley-Barnes, 59, was called into angelic service on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1959 in New Haven, CT to the late Eleanor Joyce Love Bradley and Thomas Earl Bradley, Sr. Annette spent many years employed by Burndy's of Milford. She retired after 10 years of employment at Yale New Haven Hospital as a member of the Materials Services Department. Annette leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Eleanor Nichole Bradley Aragbada (Tayo Aragbada) and Donnell Junior Barnes both of New Haven; her beloved granddaughter, Eliana B. Aragbada; sister, Eleanor Marie Bradley; brothers: Jonathan Bradley, Thomas Earl Bradley, Jr. and Edmond Darryl Bradley and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Darlene Bradley and nephew Nathaniel Jaywaun Bradley.
A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's UAME Church, 150 Dwight St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bradley-Barnes family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019
