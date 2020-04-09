|
|
DelVecchio, Annette Lucille
Annette Lucille DelVecchio, 91, of New Haven passed away very peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 7th. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew DelVecchio for 52 years. She was born in New Haven to Joseph and Anne Gambardella and was mother to Andrea Simeone (Al), Joanne Nutile (John), and the late Andrew DelVecchio, Jr. Annette had two grandchildren that were the loves of her life – Adrianna and Dr. Alphonse Simeone. Annette graduated from Saint Vincent's College School of Nursing in her 20's and began her career at Yale New Haven Hospital. She then transitioned into private duty nursing and truly loved taking caring of all of her patients. She was a faithful Catholic and Lector of Saint Claire's Church in Branford and hosted bible study groups with some very close friends throughout the years. She loved to travel the world and share all of her experiences. She was a veracious reader and loved to spend her mornings with crossword puzzles. Annette was a generous soul and will be truly missed.
Private burial service for the immediate family was held in All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to at . Sign Annette's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020