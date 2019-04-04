|
|
Nidever, Annie
Mrs. Annie Nidever, 81, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on April 3 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Born in Renton, Scotland on August 21, 1937, daughter of the late Paul B. and Catherine (Beattie) Davis. She retired from the H.C. Cook Co. of Ansonia.Survivors are two sons, Warren Nidever and Scott Nidever both of Ansonia, Grandson, Peter Nidever of Ansonia, Brother Thomas Davis of Montana, Nieces Kathleen Jimmie of Shelton and Fiona Docherty of Seymour. Predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Clapes and Agnes Docherty and Brother Paul Davis, Jr.A Private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St, Ansonia. Burial will be in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2019