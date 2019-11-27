|
McConville, AnnMarie M.
AnnMarie McManus McConville, 82, of Hamden, passed away November 21, 2019 in Yale-New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in the South Bronx, NY, on September 11, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Rogan McManus, who immigrated from Co. Leitrim and Roscommon, Ireland. She is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Kolton (Grant) of Wallingford, her loving son Donald McConville of Hamden, her sister Peggy McManus Paul (Harold) of Ocala, FL, her brother Thomas McManus (Eileen) of Holbrook, NY, and her two beloved grandsons Hudson and Jack Kolton, who brought her immeasurable joy.
AnnMarie was employed at Texaco in Manhattan as a Legal Secretary. After moving to Hamden in 1976, AnnMarie was a Secretary for the Hamden Board of Education for nearly 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Hamden Woman's Club for many years, and held various roles including First Vice President and Publicity. AnnMarie was a core member of the Hamden Commission on Disability Rights, and coordinated numerous events for many years for the disabled and those with special needs in the Hamden-New Haven area. She was also a volunteer for the Special Olympics Hamden-New Haven for many years. She was a fierce advocate for her special needs son Donald, ensuring he had access to the best schooling, medical treatments, and eventually housing once he became an adult.
AnnMarie was a Bronx Irish Catholic thru and thru. It defined her. Her personality was larger than life, and her laugh was contagious. Everyone has an AnnMarie story, which most definitely include being proud of being Irish, from the South Bronx, adoring her family, and loving Donald Trump. Let's keep AnnMarie's memories great again #2020.
Friends may visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Monday, December 2 from 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to H.A.R.T. Inc., 1 Evergreen Ave., Hamden, CT 06518 or to St. Luke's Parochial School, 608 East 139th St., Bronx, NY 10454 on behalf of AnnMarie McManus McConville & Family. For more information or to send a condolence, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019