|
|
Vece, Antea
Antea Vece, of New Haven passed away peacefully December 13, 2019 at Whitney Center. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Vece. Antea was born in Manhattan, NY on December 11, 1927 daughter of the late Luigi and Enrica Saudelli Cornacchini, who were both originally from San Gregorio, Italy. Always keeping busy, by filling her house with great food, love, and laughter; she created lasting holiday traditions. Antea was also quietly active in the New Haven community as a Eucharistic minister at St. Aedan Church and as a volunteer at the Hospital of St. Raphael. She is the devoted mother of Mark and Nanette Vece, Corinne and David Cacopardo, Donna and Rob Jacko, Joyce and Rob Gaul, Blaise and Diane Vece, and Sallie and John DeMarsilis, and the late Regis Vece. Loving grandmother of Mark (Jackie), Tom (Lisa), Courtney(Kevin), Paul, Mindy (Pete), Lauren, Joel (Cynthia), Jamie (Rob), Chris (Kristen), Michael (Christy), Riley, Casey (Jeremy), Bobby, Nicolette, Eric (Ashley), Matt (Hilary Carr), Greg, Antea, and Sara. Sister of the late Alfio Cornacchini. Also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. Antea's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Whitney Center for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Saints Aedan & Brendan Parish at St. Aedan Church, 112 Fountain St. in New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or to the Friends of Jimmy Miller 216 Crown St., Suite 502, New Haven, CT 06511. Share a memory and sign Antea's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019