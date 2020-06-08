Cottiero, Anthony A. (Pete)
After a brief illness, Anthony "Pete" Cottiero, 83, of Cheshire passed away peacefully on June 7, surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in New Haven, the faithful son of the late Phillip and Julia (Raiano) Cottiero. Tony was predeceased by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Ann (Invernale) Cottiero. Together they raised and cherished their two children, Thomas Cottiero and Julianne Vaill Cottiero. Tony was the proud and beloved "Poppy" of Nicholas and Taylor Vaill. Affectionately known as "Brother" to his immediate family, Anthony was the younger sibling to Christine (Joseph) Massa and the late Grace (Vincent) Buonocore. Beyond being an adoring family man, Anthony will be forever remembered as a kind, compassionate and giving person. From his fellow residents at Elim Park Place to his many business associates, Tony gave of himself in so many extraordinary ways. A gregarious personality and generous spirit, he earnestly desired to bring happiness to the lives of others. In addition to daily interactions, Tony engaged in countless forms of public service, including volunteering in support of Special Olympics and the Italian Earthquake Victims. Anthony Cottiero's giving heart was matched by an incredible mind and business acumen. A graduate of both the Stone Business College and the University of New Haven, Tony parlayed his formal degrees into a variety of successful ventures. A retired Insurance Consultant, he most recently established Burial at Sea, a business which allowed him the opportunity to use his love of the sea to assist grieving families. An avid fisherman and captain of Mister Sea, Tony was a member of both the Oyster Point Marina and West Haven Yacht Club. This passion was nurtured by his service in the United States Navy aboard the USS New Jersey. He served civilians in the 1957 evacuation of Formosa and was honorably discharged in 1957. A military service to honor his memory will take place Wednesday June10, 2020. Boating was not his only indulgence. Few people enjoyed food and sharing meals with family as much as Anthony Cottiero. The sight of Tony eating spaghetti and crab sauce is indelible.
Anthony Cottiero was a devoted parishioner at St. Joan of Arc church in Hamden. He made a profound impact on the lives of so many people and his legacy of love and selflessness will live on.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 11:00. A procession will follow to Centerville Cemetery, Hamden for a graveside service with full military honors. www.northhavenfuneral.com
After a brief illness, Anthony "Pete" Cottiero, 83, of Cheshire passed away peacefully on June 7, surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in New Haven, the faithful son of the late Phillip and Julia (Raiano) Cottiero. Tony was predeceased by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Ann (Invernale) Cottiero. Together they raised and cherished their two children, Thomas Cottiero and Julianne Vaill Cottiero. Tony was the proud and beloved "Poppy" of Nicholas and Taylor Vaill. Affectionately known as "Brother" to his immediate family, Anthony was the younger sibling to Christine (Joseph) Massa and the late Grace (Vincent) Buonocore. Beyond being an adoring family man, Anthony will be forever remembered as a kind, compassionate and giving person. From his fellow residents at Elim Park Place to his many business associates, Tony gave of himself in so many extraordinary ways. A gregarious personality and generous spirit, he earnestly desired to bring happiness to the lives of others. In addition to daily interactions, Tony engaged in countless forms of public service, including volunteering in support of Special Olympics and the Italian Earthquake Victims. Anthony Cottiero's giving heart was matched by an incredible mind and business acumen. A graduate of both the Stone Business College and the University of New Haven, Tony parlayed his formal degrees into a variety of successful ventures. A retired Insurance Consultant, he most recently established Burial at Sea, a business which allowed him the opportunity to use his love of the sea to assist grieving families. An avid fisherman and captain of Mister Sea, Tony was a member of both the Oyster Point Marina and West Haven Yacht Club. This passion was nurtured by his service in the United States Navy aboard the USS New Jersey. He served civilians in the 1957 evacuation of Formosa and was honorably discharged in 1957. A military service to honor his memory will take place Wednesday June10, 2020. Boating was not his only indulgence. Few people enjoyed food and sharing meals with family as much as Anthony Cottiero. The sight of Tony eating spaghetti and crab sauce is indelible.
Anthony Cottiero was a devoted parishioner at St. Joan of Arc church in Hamden. He made a profound impact on the lives of so many people and his legacy of love and selflessness will live on.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 11:00. A procession will follow to Centerville Cemetery, Hamden for a graveside service with full military honors. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 8, 2020.