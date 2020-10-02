Iaccarino, Anthony A.Anthony A. Iaccarino, 96, a longtime resident of Orange and recently a resident of Branford, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 29, at Artis Senior Living. He joins his wife of 66 years, Gloria P. Iaccarino, who predeceased him in 2013.He leaves his children Ralph R. Iaccarino of Davenport, IA, Catherine A. Iaccarino of West Haven, & Guy T. Iaccarino of Guilford. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Glorie, Antonio, Gaetano, Rain, Quinn, and Gemma; nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Catherine Vastola Iaccarino, his siblings Marie, Frank, and Rose, many dear cousins and aunts and uncles, and his much-loved nephew and niece Frank Iaccarino and Lisa Iaccarino Fazzino.Tony was born on February 8, 1924 on Donnelly Place in New Haven's Italian-centric Grand Avenue neighborhood, a place he eventually left but never forgot. While earning his high school diploma at Hillhouse High School, he spent many nights playing saxophone in local big bands. A member of the "Greatest Generation," he volunteered for the Army Air Corp in WWII at 17 years old, and served as a radioman specializing in Japanese code. After the war he married his high school sweetheart Gloria, got a business degree from the University of Bridgeport, and operated several local businesses. He eventually settled into a long career at Copeland Company, Inc. in Cheshire, with people who he eventually regarded as family and who treated him as such.He and Gloria moved the family from West Haven to Orange in 1961, and spent many wonderful years there entertaining family and friends. While providing for his family, he spent his free time happily supporting Gloria in her many volunteer endeavors. In his retirement years, people around town knew Tony for his warm greetings and his signature Werther's candies, earning the affectionate nickname "the Candy Man" from many local residents.The hours for visitation will be Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home, 662 Savin Avenue on the Green. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Orange Center Cemetery, with full military honors. Donations in Tony's memory may be made to the VNA Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. For online condolences, please visit