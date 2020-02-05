|
LaFemina, Monsignor Anthony A.
Monsignor Anthony A. LaFemina, 86, of Venice, Florida died December 30, 2019. He was born November 19, 1933 in New Haven, Connecticut to Anthony and Natalie (D'Amato) LaFemina (Deceased). He received his Ordination to Priesthood May 27, 1961 in Canada, First Solemn Mass June 11, 1961, Licentiate in Theology University of Montreal, Doctorate of Canon Law, Dominican Fathers Official of the Holy See (Roman Curia). Incardinated in the Diocese of Venice December 22, 1986 by His Excellency The Most Reverend John J. Nevins, Bishop of Venice. Most recently he was Chaplain to The Knights of Columbus Bishop Charles B. McLaughlin Assembly 1818 in Venice. Monsignor was a Canon Lawyer, Theologian, Philosopher, Spiritual Director, Iconographer, Author, Artist and Chef, but to those who knew him he is best remembered as a friend. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou LaFemina Pellegrino, many nieces and nephews, and his spiritual brother Priests and dear friends throughout the world.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Monsignor in St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster Pl., New Haven at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.
