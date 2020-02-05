New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony LaFemina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monsignor Anthony A. LaFemina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monsignor Anthony A. LaFemina Obituary
LaFemina, Monsignor Anthony A.
Monsignor Anthony A. LaFemina, 86, of Venice, Florida died December 30, 2019. He was born November 19, 1933 in New Haven, Connecticut to Anthony and Natalie (D'Amato) LaFemina (Deceased). He received his Ordination to Priesthood May 27, 1961 in Canada, First Solemn Mass June 11, 1961, Licentiate in Theology University of Montreal, Doctorate of Canon Law, Dominican Fathers Official of the Holy See (Roman Curia). Incardinated in the Diocese of Venice December 22, 1986 by His Excellency The Most Reverend John J. Nevins, Bishop of Venice. Most recently he was Chaplain to The Knights of Columbus Bishop Charles B. McLaughlin Assembly 1818 in Venice. Monsignor was a Canon Lawyer, Theologian, Philosopher, Spiritual Director, Iconographer, Author, Artist and Chef, but to those who knew him he is best remembered as a friend. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou LaFemina Pellegrino, many nieces and nephews, and his spiritual brother Priests and dear friends throughout the world.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Monsignor in St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster Pl., New Haven at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -