|
|
Milano, Anthony A. (Retired NHPD)
Anthony A. "Bud" Milano, 81, of West Haven entered into rest on February 7, 2020. He was the husband of the late Martha Ann Morgensen Milano. Proud father and father-in-law of Shari Milano, Mark (Cheryl) Milano, Jeffrey (Joy) Milano, Marianne (Jerry) Gambardella and Anthony (Toni) Milano, Jr. Grandfather of 16 beautiful grandchildren and 4 precious great-grandchildren. Brother of Rose Vincent, Joseph (Anita) Milano, Steven Milano and Robert (Joyce) Milano. Brother-in-law of Lorraine Milano. Bud was predeceased by his parents Albert and Carmel Cordano Milano, his grandson Jerry Gambardella Jr. and brother John Milano. In 1970, his career as a patrolman for the New Haven Police Dept. began and spanned nearly 25 years. Prior to becoming a police officer, Bud owned and operated Mutual Fruit Dept. on Campbell Ave., West Haven. The Milano family extends their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Mary Wade Home for the kindness and loving care they provided to their father during his stay.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in St. John Vianney Church. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, 06513. To leave an online message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020