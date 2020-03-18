New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Anthony A. Morro Jr.


1972 - 2020
Anthony A. Morro Jr. Obituary
Morro Jr., Anthony A.
Anthony A. Morro, Jr., 47, of Durham, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 16 years to Kristen Hunter Morro. Anthony was born in New Haven on May 22, 1972 and was the son of Anthony A. Morro, Sr. and Ann Lucibello Morro. He was the Executive Chef at the Wampanoag Country Club, West Hartford and for the past 14 years had worked as an Account Manager of Sales for Performance Food Group of Springfield, Massachusetts. He enjoyed traveling and being very involved with his son's baseball activities. Anthony's tribute to his Italian heritage and late grandmother was his love of cooking, he was a true family guy and loved the tradition of Christmas Eve and the courses on Christmas day, something he wanted his boys to carry on. It was his passion to entertain and his home was the center of many parties as well as the holidays. Anthony was charismatic, fun loving and was always the first one on the dance floor. Father of Andrew Phelps Morro and Anthony Frank Morro. Son-in-law of Lawrence and Karen Hunter. Brother-in-law of Matthew and Kim Hunter, Richard and Kara Hunter. Uncle of Timothy, Elliott, Benjamin and Adeline Hunter. Also survived by many many friends and his dear dog Buster who was his companion the last 2 years keeping him company when he didn't feel well.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 199 Park Road Ext. 102, Middlebury, CT 06762
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020
