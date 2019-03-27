Nuccini, Anthony A.

Anthony A. Nuccini of New Haven died peacefully on March 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the loving husband of 65 years of the late Anna Petroff Nuccini who died in February. Loving father of Lillian (Larry) DeSenti, Anthony J. (Juliann) Nuccini, Vee Ferriera who was like a daughter to he and Anna, and the late Rita A. Nuccini. Brother of Annmarie Marchitto and the late Esther Zolot. Grandfather of James, Kristen and Britney Nuccini. Anthony was born in New Haven on June 9, 1933 to the late Adelio and Rita Nuccini. A roofer all of his professional career, he became a member of Roofers and Waterproofers Local 12 on February 9, 1955 and for 64 years was the longest serving member in good standing. He was a First-degree Knight at Council 65 K of C and he enjoyed bowling and going to the casino with his wife.

Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-7pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10am in St. Anthony Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Anthony's guest book online at

www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019