DeLucia, Anthony A.E.
After a long illness, Anthony entered in to heavenly rest on January 22nd at Whitney Center in Hamden. Anthony was born in New Haven on August 18th, 1936. He was the eldest son of Attorney Anthony DeLucia and Adelaide Bove DeLucia. He is survived by his wife Anne Marie Campano DeLucia; son Anthony and daughter-in-law Margaret and their children Drew, Lexi, and Maddie; daughter Maria and her daughter Grace; step-daughter, Ann Louise Brinson and her husband Mark. He was predeceased by his step-son, John Bonatti. He is also survived by his sister Adelaide Annunziata and husband Edward; brother Andrew and wife Marcia; nephew Michael DeLucia; niece Nikki Pagano and husband Justin and their children, Sienna and Schaefer. Before leaving us, Anthony told his family, "When I am gone, I do not want anyone to feel sad. I have had a good life, surrounded by family and friends. I have been rich for all the love and support I have been given. This is what was most important in my life: to love and be loved, to care and be cared for." Anthony wanted everyone to know how much he loved his family and was loved by them. His grandchildren were his greatest source of pride and joy and he was much beloved by them for his enthusiasm for life, dedication to their well-being, and sense of fun. Anthony graduated from Georgetown University, where he was president of his class and was recognized in Whose Who in American Colleges and Universities. He completed a third year of graduate doctoral studies at Columbia University after earning masters degrees from Wesleyan and Fairfield Universities. He studied in China as a Fulbright Scholar; in Japan as a U.S. Japan Foundation Fellow; and in Turkey as the recipient of a Yale International Foundation Grant. He was awarded fellowship grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Science Foundation, the Institute of Government, and other organizations which allowed him to study at over twenty colleges and universities, including Smith, Williams, Yale, Michigan, Chicago, and Loyola. He was a member of several professional organizations and was selected to present major papers at national and international conferences. Anthony was a Master Teacher for the Graduate Teacher Training Programs at Yale, Wesleyan, and Fairfield Universities. He was an adjunct instructor at SCSU, supervisor at Qunnipiac University and consultant to the New Haven School District Office of Professional Development. Anthony often expressed appreciation for the personal and professional support he received from his friends and colleagues, especially during a particularly trying time in his life. He realized how fortunate he was to have taught so many wonderful students who kept him focused on what was really important in life and made teaching so rewarding. Teaching was his passion, his calling. He never considered leaving the classroom for any other opportunity. He wanted to have a positive impact on his students so that they would be happier, better people and lead more productive, fulfilling lives. He took seriously his responsibility to help students understand themselves and others so that all people would be appreciated and valued. His achievements were often acknowledged while a teacher of social studies, system-wide coordinator, advisor to numerous activities in the North Haven School District, coordinator of regional interdistrict programs, and member of the State Board of Education committee. He most cherished being voted Teacher of the Year by his colleagues and being frequently picked by students as Best Teacher and Favorite Teacher along with being chosen Toughest Teacher at the same time. A number of student organizations he advised often received regional or national recognition for outstanding achievement. As part of his desire to promote global understanding and a greater appreciation for multiculturalism, for a number of years Anthony was the Administrative Coordinator and taught in the New Haven Yale International Studies Program and the New Haven Yale Saturday Seminar Programs for high school students from over twenty districts. As a Coordinator for the People to Peoples Student Ambassador Program, he took students to Europe and the South Pacific. As a Coordinator of a Russian exchange program for the State Department of Education, he brought Russian students and teachers to Connecticut schools and U.S. students and teachers to Russia. Anthony was a devout Catholic and very involved in his local communities of North Haven and later Branford. In recent years, he was a member of International Lions, Sons of Italy, the Friendship Force of Connecticut, and the English Speaking Union of which he was a Board Member and Fellowship Chairman. He also served on the Board of the Italian American Historical Society and was a volunteer at the East Shore Health District, the VNA, the Friendly Visitors Program of St Mary's, and a mentor in the Youth Prison Ministry at Mansion Prison. He loved to cook, do handy work, and travel to unusual places, visiting over forty countries. Before leaving us, Anthony requested that his funeral services be private, A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Michael's Church followed by interment in the family plot at St. Lawrence Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following charities: (225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601); Teach For America (Donations PO Box 398305, San Francisco, CA 94139-8305); Mary & Joseph's Place (Village Medical Center, 12 Village Street, Suite 9, North Haven, CT 06473). The family would like to thank the staff and Dr. Michael Bergman at Whitney Center for their compassion and care during Anthony's final days. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven was in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020