Anthony Alfonso
1928 - 2020
Alfonso, Anthony
Anthony Alfonso passed away on November 17, 2020, at the age of 92 after a long illness. A son to the late John & Maria Alfonso, he is survived by his wife Antonette and his sons, John Alfonso and Anthony Alfonso, his grandson Alex, his brother Alfred Alfonso, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Shirley and siblings, Manny and Isaura. Anthony served aboard the USS Philippine Sea Air Craft Carrier from 1/46 to 49. He worked in construction for Blakeslee and was a member of Local 478 Operating Engineers. Later on he worked for the State of CT DOT as a bridge Tender. He loved to fish and hunt, and was a big Yankee Fan.
A graveside service, with military honors, will take place on Thursday, December 3, at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anthony's name may be sent to CT Hospice in Branford. To leave an online condolence for Anthony's family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
