Anthony Arminio Jr.


1949 - 2019
Anthony Arminio Jr. Obituary
Arminio, Jr., Anthony
Anthony Arminio, Jr. of Branford died Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home in Branford. He was the beloved husband of Clorinda Burban Arminio. He was born in New Haven December 27, 1949, son of the late Anthony and Ann Amarante Arminio. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a firefighter in the Town of East Haven for 35 years, retiring in 2007. He was an animal lover and he loved spending time at his family's cottage at Lanphier's Cove in Branford. At Lanphier's Cove he served on the Board of Directors and could often be seen driving around there on his golf cart. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Kimberly, Kari (T. J.), Gary and Sonny; his grandchildren, Jake and Brooke; and his sister Ann (Brian) Eldridge.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven. THERE ARE NO VISITING HOURS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019
