Anthony "Beavers" Ascenzia
1959 - 2020
Ascenzia, Anthony "Beavers"
Anthony "Beavers" Ascenzia of Florida, died on July 23, 2020. He was the husband of Toni Pollicino Ascenzia. Anthony was born in New Haven on April 27, 1959 to the late Anthony and Margaret Citerella Ascenzia. He loved his family, being with his friends, listening to oldies music and Italian music on the radio on Sunday mornings. He was the proud father of Anthony (Amanda) Ascenzia, Jr., brother of Phyllis DeRenzo and the late John Ascenzia and uncle of Michael (Maria) Ascenzia. Anthony adored his granddaughter Aria Grace and his faithful companion Enzo.
Visiting hours will be Thursday July 30th from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. You must wear a mask to enter the funeral home, respect social distancing and socialize outside of the building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 31st at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church. Everyone is asked to go directly to Church. Masks and social distancing are required and only 100 people will be allowed into the Church. Burial will be privately held. Share a memory and sign Anthony's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
