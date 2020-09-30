Greene Sr., Anthony Bernard
Anthony Bernard Greene, Sr., 56, of Hamden, departed this life on September 24, 2020. He was born in New Haven, CT on September 7, 1964, a son of Christine Greene and the late Donald Greene, Sr. Anthony was employed for many years by the Town of Hamden as a Tree Warden and was a member of Kingdom Nation for Christ Ministries where he served as an Elder and Trustee. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish loving memories, sons, Anthony B. Greene, Jr. and Christian Greene; daughters, Ciarah Cox and Breanna Greene; a sister, Margaret Greene; three brothers, Aaron Greene, Donald Greene, Jr. and Gary Greene (Vanessa); and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mr. Greene's life and legacy will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Anyone attending the viewing, service or burial will be asked to adhere to any COVID-19 restrictions. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com