Cacace, Anthony

Anthony "Tony" Cacace, 98. of East Haven, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the St. Raphael Campus of YNHH. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Bellonio Cacace. He was born in East Haven on May 22, 1921 to the late John and Josephine Arcucci Cacace. Tony was a part of the first full graduating class from East Haven High School, Class of '40. After high school, he faithfully served his country in the Army, attaining a rank of Sargent in the 7th Armored Division, Company A, during WWII. In doing so, he was awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery. He worked for 25 years for Turbine Components, as a Supervisor until his retirement in 1986. He also worked for H.B. Hendricks for several years. He was a true family man, who loved his New York Yankees and Lady Huskies.

He is survived by two daughters, JoAnn (Frank) Apuzzo and Rosemarie Lanno both of East Haven, a brother John "Corky" Cacace also of East Haven, five grandchildren, Anthony (Tracy) Apuzzo, Frank J. (Laura) Apuzzo, Kenneth (Tiffany) Linsley, Christine (Michael) Nuzzo, and Emili Lanno. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Frank Cacace and four sisters, Agnes Hainer, Mary Marino, Anna Ruocco and Rose Cacace. Tony's family would like to offer a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at the St. Raphael Campus on SL A4 and to all the staff at Branford Hills, especially Ledgewood Second Floor, for all your hard work and kindness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave., Tuedsay afternoon at 12:30. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KA 66675-8517. Please visit Anthony's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019