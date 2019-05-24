Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cangiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Cangiano Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Cangiano Jr. Obituary
Cangiano Jr., Anthony
Anthony "Junior" Cangiano Jr., 84 of New Haven, died May 15, 2019, unexpectedly. He was the husband for 62 years, of Elizabeth "Betty" Monaco Cangiano. Junior was born in New Haven, Sept. 6, 1934, son of the late Anthony and Assunta Esposito Cangiano and was a lifelong resident of Morris Cove. He was a distributor for H.P. Hood & Son, prior to retiring. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, John (Anna) Cangiano, a daughter, Laura (John) Graves, grandchildren, Amanda (Bruce) Hollmeyer and Michael Lieto, a great-granddaughter, Sofia Hollmeyer and a sister, Rose (Anthony) Vigliotti. He was predeceased by his brothers, Andrew and Thomas Cangiano. At the families request, all services will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.