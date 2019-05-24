|
Cangiano Jr., Anthony
Anthony "Junior" Cangiano Jr., 84 of New Haven, died May 15, 2019, unexpectedly. He was the husband for 62 years, of Elizabeth "Betty" Monaco Cangiano. Junior was born in New Haven, Sept. 6, 1934, son of the late Anthony and Assunta Esposito Cangiano and was a lifelong resident of Morris Cove. He was a distributor for H.P. Hood & Son, prior to retiring. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, John (Anna) Cangiano, a daughter, Laura (John) Graves, grandchildren, Amanda (Bruce) Hollmeyer and Michael Lieto, a great-granddaughter, Sofia Hollmeyer and a sister, Rose (Anthony) Vigliotti. He was predeceased by his brothers, Andrew and Thomas Cangiano. At the families request, all services will be private.
