Ciarleglio, Anthony "Chick"

Anthony "Chick" Ciarleglio, 81, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Maryann "Peachy" Tondalo Ciarleglio. Chick was born in New Haven on October 29, 1937 and was the son of the late Eugene and Antonette R. Scillia Ciarleglio. He had worked for the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation for 24 years until his retirement. Chick was a member of the Jolly Timer Seniors, the North Haven Sons & Daughters of Italy, was a member of the Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, loved woodworking, was a car enthusiast, was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan but most of all he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and loved them unconditionally. Father of Jerry Blair (Karen) and Christopher Anthony Ciarleglio. Grandfather of Joshua Blair, Christopher Vincent Ciarleglio and Suzette Blair. Brother of Phyllis Barbato and the late Eugene R. and Robert J. Ciarleglio, Jr. Predeceased by his niece Claudine Ciarleglio.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2019