IN LOVING MEMORY OF ANTHONY COFRANCESCO Today we celebrate the life of Dad, "Tony Co ," "Coffee", an all-around great guy. While today is your birthday, you are never far from our thoughts. We are reminded of you with the sound of Big Band Music (Frank Sinatra, in particular, but Tony Bennett will do too); Sitting down to a hot meal, especially on a Holiday (where there might be a banquet on the table, but a loaded antipasto and a macaroni dish is still everyone's choice); Being on the water, whether in a boat, or with Crescent Beach as the back yard; Trying to solve a problem by taking a legal pad, drawing a line down the middle, and listing the pros and the cons, but even when the cons outweigh the pros, your heart ultimately wins out; Taking a chance when you have everything to lose, but feeling good even if you fail because you had the courage to try; Listening to people quietly when it's the last thing you want to do at the end of the day, but you do it anyway because you know someone needs to be heard; Being the "voice of reason in a circle of madness," (as only you could be, surrounded by so many kids, siblings, and in laws); Showing us that there is nothing that can't be fixed (unless it's death, taxes, or a losing baseball season) and that it's not the way something looks now, but the way it can look in the future with a little elbow grease and determination. And always, always, always, instilling in us a sense of optimism that tomorrow is another day, - the glass is half full, one door closes and another door opens, and there is always hope that things will get better in the future, by never giving up or giving in. We love you and miss you, to this day. Your loving family.
Published in New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2019