|
|
Criscuolo, Anthony
Anthony Criscuolo, 61, of East Haven passed away on August 13, 2019 at home. He was born January 1, 1958 in New Haven to Alphonse and Elizabeth (Rapuano) Criscuolo. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda Lapery-Criscuolo, mother, Elizabeth Criscuolo, brother, Mark Criscuolo of East Haven, nieces, nephews and God children. He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, Benjamin and Sophie (Savanelli) Rapuano and paternal grandparents, Alphonse and Carmela Criscuolo.
Anthony was owner of Coastal Lobster Co., Inc., New Haven, CT and was also a carpenter. He graduated from East Haven High School in 1976. It is with an enormous amount of thanks and respect that we honor the incredible care of Anthony's doctors at the Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital: Drs. Salem, Dr. Kortmansky, Dr. Kozhevnikov, and so many others. Special thanks for the support and kindness of all the angels that dedicate their lives at the Smilow location in North Haven, CT, especially Robin and Kathy, Anthony's favorite nurses.
Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) ,43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. At the request of Anthony, all services will be private.
You may make donations in Anthony's memory to the Closer to Free Fund for Smilow Cancer Hospital via www.ynhhs.org/giving.
www.Clacy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019