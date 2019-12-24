New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Anthony Criscuolo


1964 - 2019
Anthony Criscuolo Obituary
Criscuolo, Anthony
Anthony Criscuolo 55, of Morgan Point East Haven passed away on December 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus surrounded by his family. Born in 1964, Anthony was the son of the late Henry J. "Dickie" and Lucille Mango Criscuolo. Anthony leaves the joy of his life, daughter Bella Criscuolo (Ronnelle Hinds, Mother). He is survived by his beloved siblings, sisters Mary Criscuolo (Mark Hoydilla), Rose (Jeff) Slavin, and brother Louis (Cheryl) Criscuolo. Anthony was much loved and will be missed by his former wife, Rose DiChello Criscuolo; nieces and nephews Louis Criscuolo, Laura Denny (Mike) Boothroyd, Michael (Emma Algarin), Michelle (Jeff Haddad), Jimmy Slavin; Aunts and Uncles Stephen and Sandra Mango, Lena Franco, Paul and Laura Criscuolo, Connie Criscuolo; many cousins and other extended family members, especially Jack Slavin, Marie Young, and longtime Morgan Point friends.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte,. 80), East Haven SATURDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call SATURDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Anthony's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
