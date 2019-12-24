|
Criscuolo, Anthony
Anthony Criscuolo 55, of Morgan Point East Haven passed away on December 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus surrounded by his family. Born in 1964, Anthony was the son of the late Henry J. "Dickie" and Lucille Mango Criscuolo. Anthony leaves the joy of his life, daughter Bella Criscuolo (Ronnelle Hinds, Mother). He is survived by his beloved siblings, sisters Mary Criscuolo (Mark Hoydilla), Rose (Jeff) Slavin, and brother Louis (Cheryl) Criscuolo. Anthony was much loved and will be missed by his former wife, Rose DiChello Criscuolo; nieces and nephews Louis Criscuolo, Laura Denny (Mike) Boothroyd, Michael (Emma Algarin), Michelle (Jeff Haddad), Jimmy Slavin; Aunts and Uncles Stephen and Sandra Mango, Lena Franco, Paul and Laura Criscuolo, Connie Criscuolo; many cousins and other extended family members, especially Jack Slavin, Marie Young, and longtime Morgan Point friends.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte,. 80), East Haven SATURDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call SATURDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Anthony's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019